Peeps 2020 Valentine's Day Products

Peeps is celebrating Valentine's Day 2020 by offering limited-edition seasonal shapes and flavors. Appearing now in candy aisles are Peeps Marshmallow Hearts, available in a two-count package for a suggested retail price of $1, or a six-count package for a suggested price of $1.49 to $1.79. Other limited-edition Valentine's Day products include: Strawberry Crème Flavored Marshmallow Hearts ($1.49 to $1.79 for a nine-count package); Vanilla Crème Flavored Marshmallow Hearts ($1.49 to $1.79 for a nine-count package); and Peeps Lovebird Valentine's Pops ($1.99 to $2.49 for a four-count package).