Peeps 2021 Holiday Lineup

Seeking to capture the spirit of the holiday season through festive marshmallow shapes, the Peeps brand is introducing two new products as part of its 2021 holiday candy lineup. Peeps Marshmallow Stockings are a festive treat that makes a great addition to holiday baking or crafts, according to the brand. The new Peeps Delights Double Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy the perfect holiday duo of hot chocolate and marshmallow in Peeps chick form. Peeps Marshmallow Stockings come in a three-count package for a suggested retail price of $1, or a six-count package for a suggested price of $1.49 to $1.79. Peeps Delights Double Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate are available in a three-count package for a suggested price of $1.39 to $1.79.