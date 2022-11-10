Peeps 2022 Fall Offerings

Peeps is bringing supernatural sweetness to the season with four fall-themed shapes that deliver the brand's fan-favorite marshmallow flavor, according to the company. At less than 50 calories per pack, Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts, Marshmallow Skulls, Marshmallow Monsters and Marshmallow Pumpkins are gluten-free and fat-free. All four seasonal shapes are available in three-count packages for a suggested retail price of $1, as well as six-count packages for a suggested price of $1.49 to $1.79.