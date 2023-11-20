Peeps 2023 Holiday Collection

Just Born's Peeps line offers several options — both new and returning fan favorites — for the 2023 holiday season. The options include Peeps in winter-inspired shapes including snowmen, Christmas trees, gingerbread man holiday stockings and classic chicks in a candy cane flavor. The offerings have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.00 to $1.49 for a three-count package and $1.45 to $2.29 for a six-count package. The candy cane chicks come in a 10-count package with an SRP of $1.45 to $2.29. Peeps is also serving up Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pops and Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallows Dipped in Dark Chocolate, which come in four-counts with an SRP of $2.49 to $3.49 and three-counts with an SRP of $1.45 to $2.29, respectively.