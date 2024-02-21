Peeps Easter 2024 Lineup

A s'mores graham cracker-flavored treat is among the new additions to the Just Born Quality Confections brand.
Just Born Quality Confections' iconic Peeps brand introduces its new line-up for Easter 2024. New items in the collection this year include Sour Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and S'mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate. Returning fan favorites include Classic Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies, Marshmallow Rainbow Pop, Dr Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks.

