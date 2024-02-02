People on the Move: ARKO Corp., Just Born Quality Confections & Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Just Born Quality Confections

Just Born Quality Confections brought on board Meenakshi Trehan as the company's new chief growth officer. In this role, Trehan will be responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing teams.

"As we move into our second century in business, we are reinvesting across our portfolio of brands. Meenakshi brings decades of [consumer packaged products (CPG)] experience, an innovation mindset, and people-first leadership to our team. She has the skill set to enhance our brands, create value for our customers, and bring joy to our consumers," said Chip Jett, co-CEO of Just Born.

Trehan most recently served as vice president of marketing and innovation at Organic Valley, where she led marketing efforts, strategy development and implementation, as well as P&L for the branded business. She began her CPG career at Campbell Soup Co., holding multiple roles in the soup, sauce, beverage and meal portfolio business.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) promoted current executive vice president and CFO Maryann T. Mannen to the role of president.

As president, Mannen will have oversight responsibility for the refining business, commercial performance, and the health, environment, safety and security functions of the company. She also will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of the general partner of MPLX.

Prior to joining MPC in 2021, Mannen had a 35-year career in the energy sector, holding positions of increasing responsibility at TechnipFMC and predecessor companies, including executive vice president and CFO.

John J. Quaid will succeed Mannen as executive vice president and CFO. He also will continue to serve as a board member of MPLX.

Quaid joined MPC in 2014 as vice president and controller, and became executive vice president and CFO of the general partner of MPLX in 2021. Prior to joining MPC, Quaid held several roles of increasing responsibility at U.S. Steel.

Mannen and Quaid will both continue to report to CEO Michael J. Hennigan in their new roles.