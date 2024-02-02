People on the Move: ARKO Corp., Just Born Quality Confections & Marathon Petroleum Corp.
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.
ARKO Corp.
ARKO appointed Robert E. Giammatteo as its executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 2. Giammatteo will also serve as CFO of ARKO subsidiary GPM Investments LLC.
Giammatteo succeeds Don Bassell, who retired from the position at the end of 2023 but who will remain with the company until April to assist with the transition.
"We expect that Robb's leadership and incredibly relevant, multisegment retail experience will significantly benefit the ARKO team," said Arie Kotler, ARKO chairman, president and CEO. "As our business grows and continues to expand, his expertise in finance, strategic leadership, and transformational management will help us skillfully reach new levels of development and management as one of the leading public companies in the convenience store industry."
Giammatteo joins ARKO as an experienced financial leader of both public and private companies, most recently serving as executive vice president, CFO and chief transformation officer for Giant Eagle Inc. Prior to his time at Giant Eagle, he spent nearly 15 years in executive finance roles with various retailer and apparel companies, including Ascena Retail Group, VF Corp. and Limited Brands.