Supplier Spotlights: Cantaloupe Inc., D&H United Fueling Solutions & Gilbarco Veeder-Root

D&H United Fueling Solutions

D&H United Fueling Solutions has been named to Energy Tech Review Magazine's list of Top 10 EV Charging Services Providers for 2023.

Energy Tech Review Magazine is a print and online publication that provides technology news, articles and insights on the latest in the energy marketplace. This is D&H United's first appearance on the prestigious list.

"We are proud of our EV [electric vehicle] charging division and have grown our EV charging business tremendously in the past year," said Bo Sasnett, co-chairman at D&H United. "Our comprehensive approach to providing EV charging infrastructure has positioned us as a reliable partner to service the needs of our clients."

D&H United Fueling Solutions, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, was also listed to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing U.S. companies in 2023.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corp. business, and EV charging solutions provider Skycharger teamed up to create the EVerse Fully Hosted program to provide fuel retailers and fleets with new financing and service options for EV charging infrastructure.

[Read more: Gilbarco Veeder-Root Launches Rebranding for Retail Solutions Business]

The program is designed to support financing for EV infrastructure for operators who may otherwise struggle to find the funds either on hand or through grants like the Federal Government funded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

The EVerse Fully Hosted program addresses these gaps by offering site hosts a path to acquiring, deploying and maintaining EV charging infrastructure provided by Gilbarco Veeder-Root with no cost to them.

Skycharger will deploy a white-labeled version of the EVerse charging managed service in order to create a comprehensive model that provides a solution for site hosts looking for a hassle-free option to install EV charging.