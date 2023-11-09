Advertisement
11/09/2023

Supplier Spotlights: Cantaloupe Inc., D&H United Fueling Solutions & Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Harbor Wholesale, Molson Coors and Talking Rain Beverage Co., among others, also announce new initiatives and partnerships.
NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Image
Cantaloupe board at NASDAQ launch

Cantaloupe Inc.

Digital payments and software services company Cantaloupe Inc. has been recognized as a 2023 Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women, a Greater Philadelphia women's organization. This is the third year in a row that Cantaloupe has been honored.

"We are very proud to be recognized by the Forum of Executive Women," said Ravi Venkatesan, Cantaloupe CEO. "We value having a diverse leadership team and know first-hand the benefits of bringing together different perspectives among our employees and board."

The Forum of Executive Women's recent annual Women in Leadership report provides a detailed analysis of the gender composition of boards and executive teams, as well as top earners, at the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region. The report also examines the value that gender, ethnic, racial and LGBTQ+ diversity can bring to corporate boardrooms and C-suites. 

Cantaloupe's board of directors currently has four women among its nine members and three women on its nine-member leadership team. 

Image
D and H United Top EV Charging Service Provider 2023

D&H United Fueling Solutions

D&H United Fueling Solutions has been named to Energy Tech Review Magazine's list of Top 10 EV Charging Services Providers for 2023.

Energy Tech Review Magazine is a print and online publication that provides technology news, articles and insights on the latest in the energy marketplace. This is D&H United's first appearance on the prestigious list.

"We are proud of our EV [electric vehicle] charging division and have grown our EV charging business tremendously in the past year," said Bo Sasnett, co-chairman at D&H United. "Our comprehensive approach to providing EV charging infrastructure has positioned us as a reliable partner to service the needs of our clients."

D&H United Fueling Solutions, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, was also listed to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing U.S. companies in 2023.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corp. business, and EV charging solutions provider Skycharger teamed up to create the EVerse Fully Hosted program to provide fuel retailers and fleets with new financing and service options for EV charging infrastructure.  

The program is designed to support financing for EV infrastructure for operators who may otherwise struggle to find the funds either on hand or through grants like the Federal Government funded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

The EVerse Fully Hosted program addresses these gaps by offering site hosts a path to acquiring, deploying and maintaining EV charging infrastructure provided by Gilbarco Veeder-Root with no cost to them.  

Skycharger will deploy a white-labeled version of the EVerse charging managed service in order to create a comprehensive model that provides a solution for site hosts looking for a hassle-free option to install EV charging. 

Image
Harbor Wholesale rebrand of MTC

Harbor Wholesale

Family-owned convenience distribution company Harbor Wholesale completed its rebranding of MTC Distributing in Modesto, Ca., to Harbor Wholesale. 

Harbor acquired MTC in late 2022, which allowed the company to expand its service footprint down the West Coast.

Going forward, MTC Distributing will operate as Harbor Wholesale's Modesto distribution center and remain under the leadership of its current branch president, Noel Chavez. Harbor plans to conduct business as usual at the rebranded site while the combined leadership teams continue to evaluate opportunities to bring to their collective customers, which currently number approximately 6,000 independent retailers on the West Coast.

"I am excited to say that the acquisition between two 100-year-old independent family-owned companies is going very well," said Chavez. "Being a part of a larger company has given us a great opportunity to offer our customers more robust QSR [quick-service restaurant] foodservice programs … to enhance their businesses. Our future is bright as the premier distributor on the West Coast and beyond."

Image
Lula Convenience and Core-Mark partnership banner

Lula Convenience

E-commerce platform Lula Convenience entered into a strategic partnership with Core-Mark International, a subsidiary of Performance Food Group. 

Core-Mark distributes a suite of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through its network of 37 distribution centers. The collaboration is designed to empower Core-Mark's network of retail stores and chains by providing them access to a multitude of third-party delivery platforms while simultaneously streamlining their store operations through Lula's platform.

"In the heart of every community, convenience retail stores provide boundless potential. We're proud to help digitize incredible retail brands and are blessed to be able to help stores make their first dollars online using our service," said Adit Gupta, Lula cofounder and CEO. "As we partner with Core-Mark, we're not just shaping the future of convenience, we're building a world where … where every store becomes a vibrant hub of possibilities." 

MasonWays

Portfolio company New Pendulum Corp. completed its acquisition of MasonWays Plastics LLC, a manufacturer of dunnage, display and commercial products.

Founded in 1983 by Allen Mason, MasonWays innovated the use of rotational molding of plastics to create better, safer, and more sanitary alternatives for the storage and merchandizing of food in the grocery and convenience spaces.

"When we began discussions, it became clear that the New Pendulum team had a focused, realistic approach to understanding MasonWays and the opportunities for both domestic and overseas growth with our product line. Throughout the process, they've treated my team, my brand, and my company with respect," said Judd Ettinger, former president/owner/managing director and current executive vice president of MasonWays.

MasonWays is the 13 New Pendulum holding since the company's formation in 1983. Of those companies it has created or acquired over the past 40 years, New Pendulum still holds 12 in its portfolio.

Image
ZOA cans

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is expanding its partnership with ZOA Energy, an energy drink brand cofounded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman. 

Molson Coors plans to strengthen its investment in ZOA, with the latter planning to use the support to increase its media and marketing to drive incremental sales and expand distribution to international markets. Molson Coors will continue to be ZOA's exclusive distribution partner and assume a presence on its board as part of the agreement.

The beverage manufacturer and ZOA first struck a partnership with the launch of the brand in 2021. ZOA is currently available at more than 42,000 retail locations and more than 160,000 points of distribution across the United States and Canada. It reported more than $100 million in sales in 2022 and 138 percent year-over-year growth. 

Image
Interior of Hi-Chew Bite-Sized Candy Shop in NYC

Morinaga America Inc.

Following the success of its Bite-Size Candy Shop in New York City this past June, Morinaga America Inc.'s Hi-Chew brand has brought its pop-up experience to three more cities this fall: Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami.

The pop-up shop features the brand's history and colorful packaging, alongside newly released products, exclusive flavors and brand-new merchandise for fans. Available exclusive fan-favorite candy flavors include Yogurt Mix, Pineapple and Lillikoi, alongside classic Hi-Chew flavors such as Soda Pop Mix, Banana and Kiwi. In each city, branded merchandise will include new hoodie designs, beanies, brightly colored fanny packs and limited-edition stickers. Additionally, with every purchase of $50 or more, customers will receive a free Hi-Chew tote bag. 

The Bite-Size Candy Shop weekend tour rollout has already hit Dallas and Los Angeles, and will be appearing in Miami on Nov. 10-12.

Image
Category Captain_Old Trapper

Old Trapper

Beef jerky brand Old Trapper has announced several sponsorships for the fall season, supporting several different professional sporting events and networks.

First, the company will be the presenting sponsor of the NFL Network's Good Morning Football Show for the third consecutive year. The season-long sponsorship will include Old Trapper product integration within the show and include TV spots across all NFL Network programming, brand highlights on show billboards, and digital and social media extension. 

Also for the third time, Old Trapper will be an official partner of the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, which is scheduled for Thanksgiving week from at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. 

Moving onto basketball, the company will act as both the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Legends Classic and an official sponsor of the 2023 Empire Classic Men's College Basketball Tournaments. 

The 12th annual Legends Classic takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 16 and 17, and will feature men's college basketball teams from Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure. The 29th annual Empire Classic tournament will return to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19 and 20 where the Universities of Connecticut, Indiana, Texas and Louisville will compete for this year's title. Old Trapper will enjoy prominent placement throughout both tournaments and in TV and media coverage of the events.

Finally, Old Trapper will once again return to sponsor the Big Ten Conference, which covers the Big Ten football, men's baseball, men's and women's basketball, and hockey seasons. Throughout the partnership, Old Trapper will be highlighted as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference in both televised and streamed event coverage on the Big Ten Network and include prominent placement on conference signage at the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Hockey Championship Game and the Big Ten Conference Basketball Tournament. 

Image
Sparkling Ice logo

Talking Rain Beverage Co.

Talking Rain Beverage Co.'s sparkling water brand Sparkling Ice began a new collaboration with advertising agency Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners (RTO+P) and media agency MRM Media.

RTO+P will drive the company's creative campaign executions, including crafting narratives and visual content for the beverage brand, while MRM Media will work to precisely identify the most relevant and effective media strategy for Sparkling Ice. 

"We are thrilled to welcome RTO+P and MRM Media as our chosen agencies as we chart the path forward for Sparkling Ice," said Sarah Gustat, executive vice president of marketing at Sparkling Ice. "This strategic alliance signifies a pivotal moment for our brand, and we eagerly anticipate the innovative content and activations Sparkling Ice will introduce in the near future."

Image
ThinkSys and CTVG partnership banner

ThinkSys

ThinkSys partnered with think tank Convenience Technology Vision Group (CTVG) to become an ally supporter, which will allow it to integrate its software development experience with CTVG's understanding of convenience retail. 

"The Vision Group Network and CTVG are extremely pleased to welcome ThinkSys as an ally supporter, and we are excited about the technology expertise they bring," said CTVG cofounder Myra Kressner. "ThinkSys' engagement further enables all CTVG members' philosophy that 'a rising tide lifts all boats.'"

ThinkSys plans to leverage the partnership to:

  • Develop customized software solutions that are aligned with the emerging trends and demands of the retail sector; 

  • Craft solutions that enable retailers to offer customers a convenient and personalized shopping experience;

  • Address the core challenges that convenience retail faces;and 

  • Equip retailers with the software tools and insights necessary to adapt to a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

