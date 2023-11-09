Supplier Spotlights: Cantaloupe Inc., D&H United Fueling Solutions & Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Old Trapper
Beef jerky brand Old Trapper has announced several sponsorships for the fall season, supporting several different professional sporting events and networks.
First, the company will be the presenting sponsor of the NFL Network's Good Morning Football Show for the third consecutive year. The season-long sponsorship will include Old Trapper product integration within the show and include TV spots across all NFL Network programming, brand highlights on show billboards, and digital and social media extension.
Also for the third time, Old Trapper will be an official partner of the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, which is scheduled for Thanksgiving week from at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
Moving onto basketball, the company will act as both the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Legends Classic and an official sponsor of the 2023 Empire Classic Men's College Basketball Tournaments.
The 12th annual Legends Classic takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 16 and 17, and will feature men's college basketball teams from Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure. The 29th annual Empire Classic tournament will return to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19 and 20 where the Universities of Connecticut, Indiana, Texas and Louisville will compete for this year's title. Old Trapper will enjoy prominent placement throughout both tournaments and in TV and media coverage of the events.
Finally, Old Trapper will once again return to sponsor the Big Ten Conference, which covers the Big Ten football, men's baseball, men's and women's basketball, and hockey seasons. Throughout the partnership, Old Trapper will be highlighted as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference in both televised and streamed event coverage on the Big Ten Network and include prominent placement on conference signage at the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Hockey Championship Game and the Big Ten Conference Basketball Tournament.