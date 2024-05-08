People on the Move: Chester's Chicken, Pilot Co. & Smoker Friendly

Ritter Sport USA
Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. brand Ritter Sport USA appointed confectionary industry veteran Chris Avery as its new vice president of sales.
Avery comes to the company with more than 20 years of experience in the candy and confectionary space, leading sales for national candy companies including Haribo, the Wrigley Sales Co. and the Ferrara Candy Co. He most recently served as vice president of sales at Haribo of America.
"I am thrilled to welcome a sales executive as highly regarded as Chris to our growing team," said Ralf Hilpuesch, Ritter Sport CEO. "In his remarkable career, Chris has continuously demonstrated his ability to build exceptional teams, implement successful sales strategies and deliver sustainable growth."
As part of his responsibilities, Avery will lead the company's new Chicago-based operation's sales efforts, focusing on building the organization's brand among its retail partners and customers across the country. His near-term focus will be on building out Ritter Sport USA's sales team and selling strategy, utilizing his experience from his work with Wrigley and Ferrara.
Smoker Friendly
The Cigarette Store LLC dba Smoker Friendly named Dan Gallagher as its new president. He has acted as executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) at the retail tobacco and fuel company for more than 32 years and will continue his duties as COO while serving as president.
He succeeds his brother, Terry Gallagher, Jr., who had served as president, CEO and chairman of the board since the establishment of the LLC in 1991. Terry Gallagher Jr. will remain at Smoker Friendly in his positions as CEO and chairman.
"Dan has been instrumental in the growth of Smoker Friendly since its inception and key in establishing the great culture we have in this company," said Terry Gallagher, Jr. "Those of you who have worked closely with Dan know he is very deserving of this role and extremely capable of leading this company."
Dan Gallagher started his professional career as an area manager with Best Petroleum before spending several years at Gasamat Oil Corp./Smoker Friendly in managerial and supervisory roles. He moved away from the company in 1994, acting as operations manager at Alternative Fuels Inc., before returning to Smoker Friendly as the vice president of operations in 2002, subsequently becoming COO in 2012.