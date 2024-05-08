People on the Move: Chester's Chicken, Pilot Co. & Smoker Friendly

Chester's Chicken

Quick-service restaurant concept Chester's Chicken brought on board Bill Rice as its new executive vice president and head of sales, operations and supply chain.

Rice will be responsible for ensuring team members have the resources needed to achieve Chester's growth goals while continuing to support existing franchise partners. He has already begun working against several first and second quarter projects for this year, including a supply chain optimization study, adding new menu items and equipping the team with new sales tools.

"We continue to prioritize investing in the Chester's leadership team and Bill is the perfect complement," said Alexis Lobodocky, Chester's general manager. "He brings extensive expertise in supply chain, an area of opportunity that will drive gains for the Chester's brand and Chester's operators."

Rice joins the company after a short retirement preceded by nearly four decades of experience in foodservice supply chain management, most recently as a senior vice president at Krispy Krunchy Foods, where he championed a redesign of the company's supply chain network. He also previously held leadership roles at Intl. Traders Inc./MBM Corp., Performance Food Group and Kraft Foodservice Corp.

Mars Inc.

Mars Inc. appointed Blas Maquivar as global president of health and wellness at Mars Snacking, where he will oversee the company's expanding health and wellness portfolio, including brands Nature's Bakery, Trü Frü and KIND. He will also continue to nurture the division and globally scale its existing brands while remaining an attractive destination for founder-led brands, the company stated.

A 14-year veteran of the company, Maquivar joined Mars in 2010 as general manager, Mars Chocolate Mexico. He then served in several senior leadership roles across the Snacking business, most recently as president of global emerging markets (GEM), where he led more than 140 fast-growing markets including Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Central America. During his tenure, the silo experienced double-digit growth of 11% year over year.

Gabriel Fernandez, general manager of Mars Wrigley Mexico, will succeed Maquivar as GEM president. Fernandez has been with Mars since 2005 and has held regional and corporate leadership roles in Latin America, Europe and North America.