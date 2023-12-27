People on the Move: D&H United, General Mills Inc. & National Confectionery Sales Association

Parker's Kitchen, Philip Morris International Inc., Reynolds American Inc. and Talking Rain Beverage Co. also made personnel changes and announcements.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

[Read more: People on the Move: British American Tobacco, Flavorman & Liquid Barcodes Inc.]

DH United logo

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc.

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc., a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, named Reid Wilson its new chief human resources officer.

"Reid has proven to be an innovative leader and strategic thinker," said Tracy Long, CEO of D&H United. "We are confident that he will contribute mightily to the leadership team at D&H United and we are excited to have someone with this experience and skill set lead our human resources team."

Wilson brings nearly 30 years of human resources (HR) and operational leadership experience to D&H. Most recently he served as the vice president of human resources with US Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), a private equity-backed platform that offers operational, human resources, financial and marketing services to oral surgery practices. Prior to joining USOSM, he held numerous HR leadership roles at Briggs Equipment, leading a safety-first culture and environmental team. Prior to Briggs, Wilson spent more than 15 years in operational and HR leadership roles at JCPenney and Rave Cinemas.  

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. initiated several changes to its senior leadership team to further advance the company's Accelerate enterprise strategy.

  • Jon Nudi took on a new role as group president, pet and international. Nudi previously served as group president, North America retail (NAR). 
  • Ricardo Fernandez was promoted to segment president, international, joining the company's senior leadership team and reporting to Nudi. Fernandez has served as president, U.S. morning foods operating unit since 2021.
  • Dana McNabb was promoted to group president, North America retail, General Mills' largest and most profitable segment. Since 2021, McNabb served as chief strategy and growth officer, where she was responsible for the company's enterprise growth capabilities. Previously, she served as group president, Europe & Australia segment, as well as president of the U.S. cereal operating unit.
  • Bethany Quam was appointed president, U.S. morning foods, and will join the NAR leadership team, reporting to McNabb. Since 2019, Quam most recently served as group president, pet.
  • Kofi Bruce, chief financial officer, will oversee the strategy and growth organization on an interim basis while the company conducts an external search for a new chief strategy and growth officer.

All of the above senior leadership changes are effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Additionally, Sean Walker, who currently serves as group president, international, will retire after more than three decades of service, effective Feb. 28, 2024.

NCSA 2023 Board

National Confectionery Sales Association

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) has appointed two industry veterans to three-year terms on its board of directors: Mike Gilroy, vice president of trade development and sponsorship at Mars Wrigley, and Scott Miller, director of business development at Spangler Candy Co. 

[Read more: NCSA Inducts 2023 Class of Confectionary Industry Leaders into Candy Hall of Fame]

Gilroy boasts more than 25 years of experience at Mars Wrigley. In his current role, Gilroy is responsible for the company's trade show and conference presence and representation. He began his career at Mars in Canada, where he helped establish the company's category leadership team. 

Miller brings more than 35 years of industry expertise to the board. Before joining Spangler Candy, he held sales leadership positions with leading sugar and chocolate confection marketers, most recently at PIM Brands. He also held roles of increasing responsibility for sales and marketing for Kraft/Nabisco, then Mondelez during his tenure at The Nielsen Company

Individuals leaving the board this year are Matt Pye, Elizabeth Clair and Brandon Sagotz with Ferrara Candy Co.  

Doug Crew and Katie Demby headshots
Doug Crew, Katie Demby

Parker's Kitchen

Parker's Kitchen hired four new team members to support the company's continued growth in Georgia and South Carolina and its strategic expansion into Florida.

The new hires include:

Doug Crew as the director of facilities maintenance, where he will provide ongoing maintenance and support for all store equipment, structures and grounds. Crew brings 31 years of experience to the role, having previously held leadership positions at 7-Eleven Inc. and Speedway LLC.

Katie Demby as the food service category manager, where she will oversee food and beverage programs, including freshly prepared food, roller grill and dispensed beverages. A food safety-certified administrator, Demby brings nine years of experience in the convenience store industry to her new position. She previously served as the foodservice category manager and assistant brand manager for Circle K.   

Tyler Duckworth and Chris Everson headshots
Tyler Duckworth (L), Chris Everson (R)

Tyler Duckworth as a financial analyst, where he will provide financial insight and data-driven recommendations that support company strategy and executive decision making. Prior to joining Parker's Kitchen, Duckworth served in analyst roles at Green Cubes Technology, Atticus Franchise Group and Ernst and Young LLP.

Chris Everson as senior category manager for cigarettes and other tobacco products, lottery and gaming, prepaid cards, health and beauty aids, propane, consignment and spirits. Prior to joining Parker's Kitchen, Everson served in a similar role for Alimentation Couche-Tard in Denver, Colo., where he was responsible for inside sales. Earlier in his career, Everson worked at tobacco company Reynolds American Inc.

Travis Parman headshot
Travis Parman

Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) appointed Travis Parman its new vice president and chief communications officer for the U.S. Parman will be responsible for leading communications for PMI's U.S. business out of the company's global headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

"We are thrilled that Travis is joining us in our bold ambition to deliver a smoke-free future in the United States. We're on a mission to replace cigarettes — the most harmful form of nicotine consumption — as soon as possible with science-based smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice than continued cigarette use," said Stacey Kennedy, president, Americas Region and CEO of PMI's U.S. Business. "With his passion for positive change and deep communications experience in the U.S. and internationally, Travis will be a valuable addition to our leadership team."

Parman joins PMI from AppHarvest, where he served as chief communications officer. He previously held multiple roles with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in Paris, Nashville, and Yokohama, Japan, most recently as vice president, international communications and global engagement. Prior to his work with the alliance, he held public relations and communications leadership roles at General Motors Co., Ally Financial and PulteGroup.

Borgia Walker Headshot
Borgia Walker

Reynolds American Inc.

British American Tobacco (BAT) subsidiary Reynolds American Inc. appointed Borgia Walker to the role of senior vice president, human resources (HR) and inclusion. 

[Read more: Reynolds Inks Pact for Water Reclamation Plant at N.C. Operations Center]

Succeeding Anna Dolgikh in the role, Walker will serve on both the company's and BAT's leadership teams, as well as oversee human resources strategy and operations; talent acquisition; leadership development; diversity and inclusion; organizational design and cultural development; employee education and development; compensation; and benefits.

Walker's career within the Reynolds organization spans nearly three decades, extending across several leadership roles. She initially joined Brown and Williamson (which merged its U.S. tobacco assets into the Reynolds organization in 2004) in 1995 and held roles in finance, internal audit and regulatory oversight before joining the HR function in 2015 as a business partner. Her career in HR includes serving as senior director, health and wellness, where she implemented a new health plan; vice president, organizational effectiveness and services, where she was responsible for the HR service team and payroll; and vice president, HR services and integration, where she expanded her responsibilities to lead the global integration of the U.S. HR framework. 

Oscar Mayorquin and Tiffany Boyd headshots
Oscar Mayorquin, Tiffany Boyd

Talking Rain Beverage Co.

Talking Rain Beverage Co.'s Sparkling Ice brand promoted two key executives: Oscar Mayorquin to the position of chief operating officer and Tiffany Boyd to vice president of omnichannel marketing. Together, Boyd and Mayorquin have a combined tenure of nearly two decades.

Mayorquin served a major role in transformative initiatives across the company's supply chain operations, R&D, quality and manufacturing silos. In his new role, he will spearhead day-to-day operations in those areas, ensuring business goals and objectives align with Talking Rain standards and operate smoothly.

Boyd has played a pivotal role in modernizing the company's approach to omnichannel marketing. In her new role, she will lead the company's omnichannel marketing organization, which includes the e-commerce business unit, shopper marketing and creating the company's new digital CX/DTC business strategy.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds