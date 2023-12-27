People on the Move: D&H United, General Mills Inc. & National Confectionery Sales Association

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc.

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc., a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, named Reid Wilson its new chief human resources officer.

"Reid has proven to be an innovative leader and strategic thinker," said Tracy Long, CEO of D&H United. "We are confident that he will contribute mightily to the leadership team at D&H United and we are excited to have someone with this experience and skill set lead our human resources team."

Wilson brings nearly 30 years of human resources (HR) and operational leadership experience to D&H. Most recently he served as the vice president of human resources with US Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), a private equity-backed platform that offers operational, human resources, financial and marketing services to oral surgery practices. Prior to joining USOSM, he held numerous HR leadership roles at Briggs Equipment, leading a safety-first culture and environmental team. Prior to Briggs, Wilson spent more than 15 years in operational and HR leadership roles at JCPenney and Rave Cinemas.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. initiated several changes to its senior leadership team to further advance the company's Accelerate enterprise strategy.

Jon Nudi took on a new role as group president, pet and international. Nudi previously served as group president, North America retail (NAR).

Ricardo Fernandez was promoted to segment president, international, joining the company's senior leadership team and reporting to Nudi. Fernandez has served as president, U.S. morning foods operating unit since 2021.

Dana McNabb was promoted to group president, North America retail, General Mills' largest and most profitable segment. Since 2021, McNabb served as chief strategy and growth officer, where she was responsible for the company's enterprise growth capabilities. Previously, she served as group president, Europe & Australia segment, as well as president of the U.S. cereal operating unit.

Bethany Quam was appointed president, U.S. morning foods, and will join the NAR leadership team, reporting to McNabb. Since 2019, Quam most recently served as group president, pet.

Kofi Bruce, chief financial officer, will oversee the strategy and growth organization on an interim basis while the company conducts an external search for a new chief strategy and growth officer.

All of the above senior leadership changes are effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Additionally, Sean Walker, who currently serves as group president, international, will retire after more than three decades of service, effective Feb. 28, 2024.