Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Treats

Pepperidge Farms introduces three new items full of pumpkin spice flavors for fall: Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams, Soft Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies and Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies. The Goldfish snacks combine notes of pumpkin, Dunkin' Donuts' donut glaze and warm spices, while the soft cheesecake cookies are made with white chocolate, brown sugar and real pumpkin. The Milanos pair the cookies' rich milk chocolate with pumpkin spice flavors. The Goldfish come with a suggested retail price of $3.69, while the two types of cookies include a suggested retail price of $5.09.