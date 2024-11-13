Pepperidge Farm launches its first thin and crispy style of cookie for its seasonal holiday line, the Thin & Crispy Peppermint Cocoa Cookie. Featuring flavors meant to evoke the holiday season, the rich chocolate cookie includes scattered peppermint chips embedded in the dough. For a limited time over the holidays, the Thin & Crispy Peppermint Cocoa Cookie will join the company’s other beverage-inspired cookies, including the Milano London Fog, and retail at a suggested price of $5.09.