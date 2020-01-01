Pepsi "Home Field Advantage" Campaign

PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division) and its National Football League Club partners launched the Pepsi "Home Field Advantage" sweepstakes. Fans have the chance to win a surprise visit from their favorite team's beloved mascot and a robotic sidekick. The ultimate game day delivery will include Pepsi products, Pizza Hut pizzas, team swag, and other fun surprises. To enter, fans can post a photo or video using the hashtag #GearUpforGameDay and @Pepsi, showing off their Game Day pride from their home turf, uploading their favorite rituals, sports swag, and any other homage that flexes their team passion. Additional elements of the campaign include Game Day video content at PepsiGameDayGlory.com, and team cobranded 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans available across the South.