04/06/2021
Pepsi Mango
It is the brand's first new permanent flavored cola in five years.
Pepsi Mango combines the bright citrus and rich caramel notes of Pepsi with the ripe, juicy flavors of a mango. It is the brand's first new permanent flavored cola in five years, and Pepsi’s first permanent release of a regular and zero sugar variety at the same time. Pepsi Mango will be available at convenience stores, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in 12-ounce 12 packs and 20-ounce bottles. To support the launch, Pepsi created a new national TV commercial, which will also run digitally, and is launching a campaign dedicated to helping real people find their perfect match.