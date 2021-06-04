Pepsi Mango combines the bright citrus and rich caramel notes of Pepsi with the ripe, juicy flavors of a mango. It is the brand's first new permanent flavored cola in five years, and Pepsi’s first permanent release of a regular and zero sugar variety at the same time. Pepsi Mango will be available at convenience stores, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in 12-ounce 12 packs and 20-ounce bottles. To support the launch, Pepsi created a new national TV commercial, which will also run digitally, and is launching a campaign dedicated to helping real people find their perfect match.