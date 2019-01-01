Pepsi #Summergram Collection

In collaboration with Instagram, Pepsi introduces the #Summergram collection. Summer-themed statements like "Tropic Like It's Hot," "Turnt Not Burnt," "Catching Rays," and "Call Me On My Shell Phone" appear with graphic icons and QR codes on select Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar packages. The #Summergram collection is available across more than 200 million Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar 20-ounce, 16-ounce and 16.9-ounce bottles throughout the summer at national and local retailers across the country. Additionally, #Summergram statements and icons are appearing on more than 30 million fountain cups at a variety of local restaurants and foodservice partners.