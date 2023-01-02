Pepsi relaunched an improved Pepsi Zero Sugar with an upgraded soda recipe that uses a new sweetener system to land a more refreshing and bold taste profile than the previous version. Consumer preference testing had the new Pepsi Zero Sugar outpacing the old formula across the board, including on key metrics like overall liking and purchase intent, according to the company. The company also coordinated several promotional initiatives in conjunction with the relaunch, including giving away up to 10 million free Pepsi Zero Sugars throughout the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl.