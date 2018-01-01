PepsiCo Partners Online Platform

PepsiCo Foodservice introduces PepsicoPartners.com, an online platform that enables the company to serve foodservice operators with personalized attention, but with the ease and efficiency of ecommerce. In addition to providing partner operators the ability to manage orders for multiple accounts via one intuitive and streamlined interface, they can also turn to PepsiCo Partners for exclusive resources, such as creative recipes incorporating PepsiCo’s food and beverage portfolio or detailed information about PepsiCo’s top-selling products and innovations. Furthermore, the online platform will regularly update to provide access to business-driving tips and trends. PepsicoPartners.com is compatible with a wide variety of devices including desktop, tablet and mobile.