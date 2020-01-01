Press enter to search
The unique flavor profile of Krispy Krunchy Chicken is now available for home use.
Consumers can now take home the mouth-watering flavor of Krispy Krunchy Chicken to use in their own family recipes. Perfectly Cajun Seasoning delivers the unique flavor profile and signature coloring exclusive to Krispy Krunchy Chicken in a convenient take-home package. Consumers can shake the seasoning onto their favorite dish or mix it with water and inject it into their favorite meat, poultry or seafood for a Cajun-infused creation. 

