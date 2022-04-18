Perk²o Caffeinated Spring Water

Advanced Beverage Inc. introduces Perk²o, an ultra-pure caffeinated spring water. Designed to serve as an alternative to energy drinks, Perk²o is formulated to give consumers a boost of energy while they're on the move. The spring water is triple filtered with a pH level of 7+, infused with electrolytes, and contains 100 milligrams of caffeine — equivalent to a cup of coffee. Packaged in 16.9-ounce bottles, Perk²o comes in three flavors: Mango, Black Cherry, and Lemon.