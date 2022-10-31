Javo Beverage Co. is stirring up the cold brew market with their Peruvian Cold Espresso Concentrate, a hand mix liquid espresso coffee concentrate made with 100 percent Peruvian Arabica coffee. One ounce is equivalent to an espresso shot. This allows for the ease and convenience of handcrafting authentic hot and cold espresso-based beverages, desserts and even sauces without the need for an espresso machine, according to the company.