Petro Vend 200 Fuel Island Terminal

OPW Fuel Management Systems, part of Dover Corp.’s Fluids segment, introduces the Petro Vend 200 (PV200) Fuel Island Terminal, which features many modular options that make it scalable for a wide range of unattended fueling needs. The PV200 provides 24-hour fuel control to unattended commercial fleet fueling operations. The terminal offers the versatility of many a la carte options, including dual card reader operation, an alpha keyboard, and a receipt printer. The PV200 is available in three pedestal sizes, including sizes that meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The PV200 terminal anchors the PV Family’s PV Pro, PV Enterprise and PV Enterprise Plus packages, and it seamlessly integrates with other products in OPW’s PV Family of Fuel Control Solutions. The PV200 features a thermostatically controlled heater and aluminum construction for reliable operation in harsh outdoor environments. In addition, PV200 components can be quickly and easily removed for simplified serviceability.