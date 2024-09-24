Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) introduces its PetroVend Synergy Fuel Site Controller, a singular platform to support fleet operations by consolidating multiple functionalities into one package offering. The system allows fleet operators to remotely monitor and manage their fueling devices from any location using a PC, tablet or mobile device, providing real-time visibility into site operations, transactions and alerts, and allowing for proactive issues management. The controller also includes enhanced proprietary card file capabilities, allowing managers to set specific fueling rules based on vehicle type, time of day and fuel type. The company plans to integrate Automatic Vehicle Identification into the system in the near future.