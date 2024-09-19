Phillips 66 Network Expands Fuel Payment Options

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 Co. partnered with commerce platform WEX to expand the latter's DriverDash mobile payment app into more than 5,500 Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 brand locations nationwide.

DriverDash provides secure transactions from a mobile device for commercial fleet drivers, who can then authorize transactions directly from their vehicles. The app transmits fueling data, driver identification, vehicle mileage and other telematics data to fleet managers, giving them a higher level of control over their mobile payment experience.

"Phillips 66 remains dedicated to expanding our payment offerings for all drivers across our network of … stations," said Scott Leonard, director of card operations at Phillips 66. "We understand the value of convenience and speed that the DriverDash app helps provide for WEX fleet merchants. The expansion of the WEX DriverDash mobile payment app at our stations represents yet another strategic step in our journey to provide a seamless consumer experience."