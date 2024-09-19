 Skip to main content

Phillips 66 Network Expands Fuel Payment Options

A deal will bring WEX's DriverDash payment app to more than 5,500 locations across the United States.
Amanda Koprowski
Phillips 66

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 Co. partnered with commerce platform WEX to expand the latter's DriverDash mobile payment app into more than 5,500 Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 brand locations nationwide.

DriverDash provides secure transactions from a mobile device for commercial fleet drivers, who can then authorize transactions directly from their vehicles. The app transmits fueling data, driver identification, vehicle mileage and other telematics data to fleet managers, giving them a higher level of control over their mobile payment experience.

"Phillips 66 remains dedicated to expanding our payment offerings for all drivers across our network of … stations," said Scott Leonard, director of card operations at Phillips 66. "We understand the value of convenience and speed that the DriverDash app helps provide for WEX fleet merchants. The expansion of the WEX DriverDash mobile payment app at our stations represents yet another strategic step in our journey to provide a seamless consumer experience."

With the addition of the new locations, DriverDash is now accepted at more than 30,000 gas stations across the country. In the past year, both Shell and EG America have entered into agreements with WEX to either manage their own fleet cards or expand access to WEX’s discount programs to their gas and diesel customers.

"We are beyond excited to add the Phillips 66 family of retail fuel sites to our network of DriverDash accepting merchants," said Arpit Gupta, head of product, global fleet and mobility at WEX. "Drivers now have access to a wider range of locations, and they can link their KickBack points card directly in the DriverDash app to earn points with every fuel purchase made with DriverDash at participating locations."

Portland, Maine-based WEX offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. The company aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential.

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66's portfolio includes midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. 

