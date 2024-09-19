Phillips 66 Network Expands Fuel Payment Options
With the addition of the new locations, DriverDash is now accepted at more than 30,000 gas stations across the country. In the past year, both Shell and EG America have entered into agreements with WEX to either manage their own fleet cards or expand access to WEX’s discount programs to their gas and diesel customers.
"We are beyond excited to add the Phillips 66 family of retail fuel sites to our network of DriverDash accepting merchants," said Arpit Gupta, head of product, global fleet and mobility at WEX. "Drivers now have access to a wider range of locations, and they can link their KickBack points card directly in the DriverDash app to earn points with every fuel purchase made with DriverDash at participating locations."
Portland, Maine-based WEX offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. The company aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential.
Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66's portfolio includes midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses.