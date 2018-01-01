Phocus Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Phocus is a new line of naturally caffeinated sparkling waters that are specially formulated for the slow and steady release of energy from tea-extracted caffeine. In addition to being kosher, vegan, non-dairy, non-GMO and gluten free, Phocus waters contain no calories, preservatives, sweeteners or sodium, according to the company. The line currently includes four flavors: grapefruit, cucumber, blood orange, yuzu & lime, plus an unflavored sparkling water option. Phocus comes in 11.5-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $1.99.