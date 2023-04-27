First Allsup's Express Grab & Go Location Opens

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway opened its newest Allsup's location at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) in Fort Worth to the public on April 1, coinciding with the start of the busy spring and summer racing season.

Yesway and TMS recently reached a multiyear agreement naming Allsup's as the new Official Convenience Store of Texas Motor Speedway. The store at TMS is a first-of-its-kind Allsup's Express Grab & Go concept that offers attendees an opportunity to enjoy Allsup's burritos, chimichangas and other favorites while they enjoy racing events.

The opening follows on Yesway's rapid expansion in the last year, including the acquisitions of five Ranglers stores and the nine-store Tres Amigos chain, both based in Texas.

"We are thrilled to bring Allsup's to Texas Motor Speedway and share our brand of hospitality with race fans," said Doug Wald, senior vice president of retail operations at Yesway.

The 1,600-square-foot store is located inside Gate 4 on the main concourse at the Speedway, which hosts NASCAR events, IndyCar races, concerts and more throughout the year.

Beer and other general merchandise items such as sunscreen, pain relievers and beverages are among the items available for purchase. Customers who visit the Allsup's Grab & Go store at TMS will be checked out by employees using handheld card readers rather than traditional cash registers, enabling them to grab, go and quickly return to the stands to enjoy their events.

"Our stores have been a staple in the Southwest for nearly 70 years, and we're excited to warmly welcome the hundreds of thousands of NASCAR and IndyCar enthusiasts who visit the Speedway each year," added Brian Ashburn, Yesway's senior vice president of retail operations.

Established in 2015, Fort Worth-based Yesway's portfolio now stands at 438 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain.