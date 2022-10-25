FoodSignPros is updating roller grill signage with the Phronesis Signage System, an all-in-one roller grill signage and management solution that features wireless LED roller grill flavor IDs and signage. Phronesis solves the problems of traditional roller grill signage and delivers the premium experience and visuals of digital signage without its cost or complexity, according to the company. It boasts a reimagined divider system to optimize customer lines of sight, organize product and wirelessly illuminate grill signs. It also allows operators to block customer access to any amount of still-cooking food, anywhere on the grill, while continuing to sell product.