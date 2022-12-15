General Mills Convenience is bringing a new offering to the ready-to-eat popcorn category with its new Pillsbury Funfetti Popcorn. Coated with Funfetti Glaze, the popcorn features tiny rainbow-colored flecks that boost the visual eating experience and fun factor, according to the company. General Mills also introduced cereal-flavored popcorn, available in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs flavors, earlier this year. The 2.25-ounce bags will carry a suggested retail price of $2.29 when they hit store shelves nationwide in May 2023.