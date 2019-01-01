Sweet and maple-flavored, Pillsbury Stuffed Waffles come in two varieties: sausage, egg and cheese, and bacon, egg and cheese. They can be heated with multiple prep methods, including microwaves, speed cook ovens, convection ovens, rack ovens, conventional ovens or impingement ovens. The product has a hold time of up to four hours, and its sandwich format makes it a convenient grab-and-go breakfast item for busy customers, according to the maker.