Pilot Co. Offers Employee Incentive for COVID-19 Vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is joining the ranks of retailers that are incentivizing employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The travel center operator will offer a one-time, $75 incentive to team members who get the vaccine. The incentive is available to all Pilot Co. hourly team members, professional drivers and general managers in the United States and Canada.

"Our team members and drivers have been on the front lines keeping our travel centers going and the economy moving since the start of the pandemic," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "We are incredibly proud of their dedication to serving our guests and supplying fuel across North America. Now, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, we hope to make it easier for our team members who choose to get vaccinated."

Pilot Co. is not mandating any team members to get the vaccine. On the recommendations of federal and state medical experts, it encourages team members to get vaccinated based on the advice of their primary care physician, the company said.

Other convenience stores and travel center operators that offer employee incentives for getting the vaccine include Love's Travel Stops, Casey's General Stores and MAPCO, as Convenience Store News reported.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and its network consists of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes.