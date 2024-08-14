Pilot Launches Transformative Partnership With Tennessee Athletics

"Neyland Stadium is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and UT is a significant part of making Knoxville a special place that Pilot is proud to call home," said Pilot CEO Adam Wright. "Through this partnership, we will preserve the legacy of Neyland while also investing in its future to create exceptional experiences for generations to come. We look forward to seeing you out here as we cheer on the Vols [Volunteers] in Neyland."

New signage on the east side of Neyland Stadium will feature a return of the iconic "Home of the Vols" phrasing, along with Pilot's logo. The travel center chain's branding will also be on each side of Shields-Watkins field and in sponsored content with Tennessee Athletics and the Vol Network.

The partnership between the two organizations will also include a unique investment in the Neyland Stadium renovation project in order to continue modernizing and enhancing the fan experience. Future updates will include necessary upgrades to the south side and perimeter of the stadium, such as widening concourses, constructing expanded gates and entryways, and adding additional restrooms and concessions areas.

These upgrades should help improve fan comfort and safety, reduce wait times, and allow for more food and beverage offerings, the organizations said. There will also be a Pilot-sponsored Fast Favorites refreshment and snack stand located inside the main stadium entrance at Gate 21.

The new signs with Pilot branding and many of the completed renovations will coincide with the start of the football season on Aug. 31.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Pilot Co. is headquartered in Knoxville.