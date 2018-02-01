PIXL Closed-Loop Vapor System

PIXL is a new closed-loop vapor system from EZ CIG, manufacturer of premium vapor products. Powered by proprietary technology, PIXL redefines "Vapor Made Easy" with a top-level experience that provides a consistent nicotine level and outstanding vapor performance, according to the maker. The device features an ergonomic design, clean packaging, and smart technology. PIXL uses a proprietary formula of NicSalt e-liquid, an exclusive blend of nicotine derived from natural leaf tobacco. The closed-loop PIXLpods use a magnetic contact and are available in four flavors: Tobacco, Fresh, Glaze and Breeze. The PIXL Starter Kit includes a battery, one tobacco-flavor PIXLpod, and a USB charger. The kit retails for a suggested price of $34.99 , while each PIXLpod four-pack has a suggested retail price of $15.99.