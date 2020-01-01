Pixotine Unflavored Nicotine Toothpicks

Pixotine Original Nicotine Toothpicks are unflavored and 100 percent tobacco free, while being infused with high-quality USP grade natural nicotine extract. Designed to be compact and portable, the nicotine toothpicks are sold in packages of 15 that feature a sleek patented design that fits snugly in a pocket or wallet. At retail, they can merchandised at the front end with a three-tier tower countertop display, or behind the counter. The suggested retail price per pack is $3.99. Pixotine Original Nicotine Toothpicks are FDA registered and compliant.