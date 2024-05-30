AK Pizza Crust launches its Pizza Primo line, a comprehensive pizza component program that includes a diverse range of easy-to-use pizza products tailored to operators facing space or staffing concerns. The program offers pizza bases such as thin par-baked crispy crusts, hand-tossed style par-baked crusts, raised edge par-baked crusts, self-rising crusts and versatile dough balls, as well as ready-to-use pizza sauce. Pizza Primo products are currently available through foodservice distributors across the nation.