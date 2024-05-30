 Skip to main content

Pizza Primo

New from AK Pizza Crust, this comprehensive pizza component program is tailored to operators facing space or staffing concerns.
AK Pizza Crust Primo
AK Pizza Crust launches its Pizza Primo line, a comprehensive pizza component program that includes a diverse range of easy-to-use pizza products tailored to operators facing space or staffing concerns. The program offers pizza bases such as thin par-baked crispy crusts, hand-tossed style par-baked crusts, raised edge par-baked crusts, self-rising crusts and versatile dough balls, as well as ready-to-use pizza sauce. Pizza Primo products are currently available through foodservice distributors across the nation.

