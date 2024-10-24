Planters Nuts Fall Flavors

Hormel Foods’ nuts brand Planters presents two seasonal offerings for fall: Apple Cider Donut Cashews and Pumpkin Spice Almonds. The kettle-roasted cashews are infused with apple and cinnamon before finishing with a hint of sea salt. The Californian almonds are roasted and tossed with real pumpkin spices and sea salt for a balance of sweet and savory flavors. Both options are 150 calories per serving and come with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $11.99 per 24-ounce packet. The cashews are also available in a 5-ounce packet for an SRP of $6.99.