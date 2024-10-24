 Skip to main content

Planters Nuts Fall Flavors

Pumpkin spice and apple cider donuts inspire the seasonal offerings.
Two hands cheering with containers of Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews and Pumpkin Spice Almonds
Hormel Foods’ nuts brand Planters presents two seasonal offerings for fall: Apple Cider Donut Cashews and Pumpkin Spice Almonds. The kettle-roasted cashews are infused with apple and cinnamon before finishing with a hint of sea salt. The Californian almonds are roasted and tossed with real pumpkin spices and sea salt for a balance of sweet and savory flavors. Both options are 150 calories per serving and come with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $11.99 per 24-ounce packet. The cashews are also available in a 5-ounce packet for an SRP of $6.99.

