Foodservice products manufacturer Continental Cup rolls out a new line of Plastic-Free Cold Cups. According to the company, the line was created in response to the growing consumer concern over plastic waste and its detrimental impact on the planet. The new cups contain no PLA, bio-plastics or other resin or plant-based polymers, providing a sustainable and renewable alternative to plastic. The cups are also designed to break down naturally in just 90 days via compost or can be recycled at the majority of curbside recycling programs. The Plastic-Free Cold Cups are available in various sizes and can be customized to each client's branding needs.