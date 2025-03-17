Commercial Zone introduces its 25-gallon PolyTec Series Side Entry Containers and Islander Bay Waste & Windshield Service Centers. The series is ergonomically designed with a hinged door for quick and easy emptying with less strain, and the doors also include a built-in lock to prevent unauthorized access. Utilizing a dual-sided flipper lid, PolyTec Series Side Entry Containers enable businesses to keep trash, recycling and compost out of sight while preventing overflows, reducing odors and deterring pests. The included liner has an integrated Grab Bag system for simplified bag changes and a clean, neat appearance. Made from durable, heavy-duty polyethylene, each container is blow-molded using a joined lid and base design.