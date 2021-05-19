POM Wonderful is debuting two new varieties of its antioxidant Super Tea this spring. POM Pomegranate Elderberry Boost Tea combines the antioxidant power of pomegranates and elderberry with a boost of black tea, while POM Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea combines crisp white tea with the antioxidant goodness of pomegranates and the fragrant flavor of orange blossom. According to the company, consumers are looking for products that harness the power of antioxidants now more than ever. The launch of these two new flavors, as well as the entire POM Antioxidant Super Tea line, will be supported with a robust digital and in-store presence.