Pop-Tarts Bites Frosted Confetti Cake are sweet mini toaster pastries filled with vanilla cake-flavored filling and topped with white icing and colorful edible confetti. Kellogg's is introducing this fan-favorite variety to convenience stores following its success in the grocery channel, where it is the No. 2 top-selling flavor. According to the company, Pop-Tarts Bites Frosted Confetti Cake are "a hit" among all age groups (teens, young adults, and parents of kids aged 6 to 12) for a wide variety of snacking occasions.