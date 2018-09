Kellogg’s new Pop-Tarts Splitz feature two different fillings side by side within each tart — with sprinkled frosting on one half and drizzled icing on the other. Pop-Tarts Splitz are currently available in two flavor pairings: Frosted Strawberry & Drizzled Cheesecake, and Frosted Brownie Batter & Drizzled Sugar Cookie. The all-day snacks come in 72-count cases.