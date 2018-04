Popchips Inc. celebrated National Peanut Butter Lover's Day last month with the launch of its new Nutter Puffs line. To create the new product, the snack maker used its popping expertise to create a puffed snack with peanut butter at its core. Nutter Puffs are currently available in three varieties: peanut butter, peanut butter & honey, and peanut butter & chocolate.