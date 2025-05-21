 Skip to main content

Positioning Candy & Snacks as the 'Better-to-You' Category

Brands that help consumers feel good/look good right now are winning, according to Alpha-Diver's Hunter Thurman.
Danielle Romano
playful snacking

INDIANAPOLIS — At a time when the world is causing economic, mental and emotional stress, consumers turn to candy and snacks to find moments of peace. Sweets and snacks aren't things people need; they are things people want and seek.

This is the core of what behavioral scientists call "emotional self-regulation," or what everyone else calls "helping ourselves feel better and happier every day," explained Hunter Thurman, CEO of Alpha-Diver, a Cincinnati-based market research firm that uses predictive data and behavioral science to help drive consumers' purchase decisions.

"The sweets and snacks world is used to make consumers feel better. A lot of the time, people are looking for joy vs. pragmatic solutions when it comes to snacking. The last few years the focus has been on 'better for you,' but we should be positioning candy and snacks as 'better to you,'" he said during the "The Snack50 Report: What's Driving Candy & Snack Consumers Into Action?" session during the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo. 

According to Thurman, understating the psychological principles that drive consumer behavior to candy and snacks at each stage of a brand's growth is as essential as it is advantageous. While marketing teams often focus on distribution tactics and promotional calendars, brands that truly thrive are those that recognize and adapt to the distinct psychological drivers governing three critical growth stages, he explained.

Stage 1: Trial

This initial stage — which is convincing consumer to pick a product for the first time — is governed by a set of psychological principles that determine whether the product grabs consumers' attention and piques their interest to try the product.

As Thurman explained, Classical Conditioning is a psychological triggers marketers can employ to drive snack trial. He provided ways Classical Conditioning can work on new product launches:

  • Consistent messaging: The brand must convey the same meaning consistently across all consumer touchpoints.
  • Pairing with existing pleasures: Position snacks alongside enjoyable activities, such as afterschool rides home, morning breaks or transitions between daily activities.
  • Multisensory associations: Satisfying pack-opening sounds, aromatic experiences or distinctive bite sounds (think the "snap" of a KitKat bar)
  • Distinctive branding elements: Consistent colors, shapes, sounds or messaging trigger thoughts about a product (think Coca-Cola's distinctive bottle shape)

"The key is consistency and repetition, creating strong associations that make reaching for your brand automatic in certain situations," Thurman said.

Stage 2: Choice

The psychological landscape shifts dramatically once consumers have tried a product. Now, the product is battling for repeat purchase and preference patterns. To that end, the Endowment Effect is a psychological principle where people place higher value on things they already own vs. identical items they don't possess. 

"Once something becomes 'ours,' we tend to value it more highly and become reluctant to part with it," Thurman explained.

Stage 3: Routine 

In the final growth stage, a brand transitions from conscious choice to habitual purchase. Here, psychological principles related to routines and long-term behavior patterns dominate consumer decision-making. Once a brand has become part of a consumer's routine, decision-making transforms from conscious choices into automatic behaviors.

"When a snack becomes part of a routine — the afternoon energy boost, the commute treat, the movie night essential — it bypasses the normal decision process entirely. This explains why established brands focus heavily on consistency and occasion-based marketing: they're reinforcing the habit loops that drive automatic purchases," Thurman told attendees.

How to Win

Because Alpha-Diver's mission is to help brands and marketers drive interest and action, Thurman left attendees with these final key pieces of insights and advice:

  • Brands that help consumers feel good/look good right now are winning. "Snacking is the world's best mood regulator. How it feels is just as — or more — important than what it does," he emphasized. "Ask yourself, what's the true benefit of better-for-you snacking, or, is price really the key driver of choice?"
  • Bring some sensory intrigue and discovery to the party. "Candy and snacks is a fun, craveable category that needs to be inspiring. Think of when you're on vacation and your mentality is exploratory and all about excitement. How can you get consumers to bring that mentality into a routine purchasing habit?"

The 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo took place May 13-15 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

