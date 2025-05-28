Snacking Remains Popular, Though Momentum Slows in 2025

The Circana executive presented four trends driving the key essence of where growth is being found, and where consumers are gravitating toward:

1. "Value" Can Mean Different Things to Different Consumers

Inflationary pressures continue to drive price-conscious snacking behaviors. Consumers are making more strategic snack purchases, such as multipacks or variety options. And, in the face of higher prices, they are flocking to value channels for their snacking needs. Club and mass are seeing movement based on consumers' needs, while the dollar channel offers a more affordable entry price point.

"If you think about consumers' conundrum, they're trying to manage their budget. Sometimes they don't want to lose the opportunity to eat the snack they love so they're going to go for a smaller size with a smaller entry point. But if their a budget can afford, then they will indeed go to these big outlets like mass and club, where you get the larger sizes and invest," Lyons Wyatt said.

The convenience channel, on the other hand, continues to struggle. A decline in foot traffic is exacerbated by higher-priced snack items compared to other channels. "If the price can be equitable, it will help the convenience channel," the Circana executive noted.

Additionally, "value" can have different meanings to different consumers:

Value can mean premium snacks for those looking for something a little more special. Despite budget constraints, premium snack purchases are on the rise. Approximately 68.8% of consumers report buying snacks with higher quality or unique flavors, a 1.9 percentage point increase year over year. "For these consumers, paying more reflects a desire for greater satisfaction and indulgence," Lyons Wyatt pointed out.

Private label is providing multipronged value and outpacing unit sales in many core snack categories. Private label products now account for 16.7% of unit share in Circana's core snack sectors, with a 3.1% year-over-year increase.

Value can also be options that can be eaten on the go, at work, home or even on the road as a snack or a meal. Nearly six in 10 consumers seek snacks to eat on the go, while nearly 54% of consumers eat snacks instead of a meal, according to Circana data.

2. Health & Wellness Alignment

Snacking plays a role across the health and wellness journey, with consumers increasingly seeking snacks that align with their dietary and wellness goals. Approximately 64.1% actively look for snacks perceived as "good for them," reflecting a 7.4% increase since 2020.

Categories like yogurt, natural cheese chunks and high-protein options are experiencing robust dollar growth due to their nutritional appeal. Specific ingredients, functional benefits and packaging that align with consumers attitudes are also being amplified. Claims such as high-fiber, organic, gluten-free, "real" and calories/fat/sugar call-outs continue to gain traction.

Additionally, the influence of GLP-1 and other wellness-focused diets have shifted consumer habits, affecting both what and how much they consume. Particularly, GLP-1 households are turning more toward high-protein savory snacks and scaling back on sweet options, Lyons Wyatt pointed out.

3. Innovation Fuels Consumer Demand

From functional snacks with health benefits to indulgent treats with nostalgic twists, brands are successfully appealing to diverse consumption needs. Nearly six in 10 (59.3%) of consumers say they enjoy snacks that add excitement to their routines, Circana data shows.

"As we look across the types of exploration consumers are looking for, experience is one of the biggest factors," Lyons Wyatt noted. "In one of the largest percent changes from 2020, 57.7% of consumers look for authentic and/or unique experiences, while 10.6% of consumers look for bold and/or unexpected flavors."

Other exploratory innovation to keep an eye on:

"Branded" flavors, fun mash-ups, sweet and savory are among the flavor themes in snacking.

Global viral flavors such as ube, peri peri and matcha are fostering curiosity.

Consumers treat co-creations and limited-time offers as "treating escapes." These trends generate intrigue and create something new but familiar.

Textures are trending with consumers seeking freeze-dried candy more and more.

4. Emerging Channels & Influences

The way consumers shop for snacks is also evolving, with online snack purchases soaring. Nearly 50% of consumer said they bought snacks online in 2024. Convenience, flexible delivery options and price-surfing behaviors have all contributed to the growing prominence of e-commerce in the snacking sector, Lyons Wyatt reported.

Additionally, snacking demand influences come in all shapes and sizes. Consumers are influenced by their previous usage and trust of a brand, the item's price, product label/packaging, shopper loyalty and discounts, and TV or radio advertising.

Other areas that influence consumers' snacking purchases and is on the rise, according to Lyons Wyatt, are:

A recommendation by a store clerk: "If you have a manned checkout, you have an opportunity. A clerk could ask, 'Hey, did you grab a pack of gum?' Or they could influence a consumer by sharing an opinion about a particular product. Do not underestimate the power of a manned checkout."

Social media continues to click up the list: "More so among younger generations, but it is impacting all, and it's up 7.4% since 2020."

The 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo took place May 13-15 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.