Powerade Zero-Sugar Drinks

Powerade is expanding its product lineup for the first time in more than a decade with two new zero-sugar innovations that offer functional hydration solutions. Powerade Ultra, now available in Mixed Berry, White Cherry and Citrus Blast varieties, is the first ready-to-drink sports beverage to include shelf-stabilized creatine, a compound produced in the human body from specific amino acids and stored in the muscle. Powerade Power Water, which will be available in February, features ION4 electrolytes and vitamins B3, B6 and B12. It will be offered in three flavors — Berry Cherry, Tropical Mango and Cucumber Lime — and come in six-unit multipacks of 16.9-ounce flat-cap bottles or individual 20-ounce sport-cap bottles. Powerade's ION4 system replacing the four primary electrolytes lost in sweat — sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium — anchors both new offerings.