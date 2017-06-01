PowerBar Jerky & Nut Savory Snack Bars combine real jerky pieces with nuts and seeds. The bars are being released as part of the brand’s "Clean Start" initiative, an ongoing effort to evolve its product portfolio with cleaner ingredient labels and products. PowerBar Jerky & Nut Savory Snack Bars are made with wholesome, simple ingredients and offer unique savory flavors with a balance of sweetness, according to the company. The jerky pieces come from 100-percent American beef, and the bars contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. PowerBar Jerky & Nut Savory Snack Bars are available in three varietiess: Original, Teriyaki and Barbecue. Each bar, at 210 calories, contains 10 grams of protein.