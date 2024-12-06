 Skip to main content

Prairie Farms Lactose-Free Portfolio

The new lineup consists of whole and 2% milk, cottage cheese and sour cream.
Prairie Farms Lactose Free Portfolio
Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. launches a new line of products for consumers with dairy sensitivities, including four new lactose-free dairy options. According to the company, this is an underserved category and it aims to be the "Gold Standard" for lactose-free whole and 2% milk — available in gallon sizes — as well as cottage cheese and sour cream, available in 16-ounce tubs. Made by local farmers, the new line utilizes a natural enzyme to break down the lactose usually found in milk and other dairy products. Following a soft launch in April in the St. Louis metropolitan area, distribution of the Prairie Farms lactose-free portfolio is now expanding throughout America's heartland. 

