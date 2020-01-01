Press enter to search
Premier Protein 30g Protein Bars

These bars are packed with 30 grams of protein for a quick, on-the-go meal replacement.
Premier Protein 30g Bars

Developed to provide great-tasting protein, Premier Protein 30g Protein Bars are packed with 30 grams of protein and contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. Ideal for a quick, on-the-go meal replacement, these protein bars provide sustained energy when it is most needed, according to the company. Seven varieties are available: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Yogurt Peanut Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate Almond, and Double Chocolate Crunch. 

