Premier Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

Premier Protein expands its line of 30g High Protein Shakes with a new Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor. Each shake has 30 grams of protein, 160 calories, one gram of sugar, and 24 vitamins and minerals per serving. The Chocolate Peanut Butter protein shake helps support a healthy immune system thanks to antioxidants Vitamins C and E, and all Premier Protein shakes are low fat, keto friendly, and gluten free.