Premier Series Benches

Paris Site Furnishings introduces the Premier series of backed and backless benches, which provide comfortable seating with a contemporary look, making them ideal for interior or exterior installations, according to the company. They are available in four- or six-foot lengths, made of steel and powder-coated. The one-piece, ready-to-install benches come in standard colors, including red, blue, white, grey, green, yellow and beige. Custom colors are available as an option. Built-in anchor holes allow secure mounting to a solid surface like concrete. The benches are manufactured in Princeton, Ontario, and sold factory-direct or through distributors and dealers throughout North America.