ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7, a food rotation label system designed to streamline grab-and-go operations. Featuring rapid nutritional label printing, the HACCP-compliant solution allows retailers to select single or multiple labels effortlessly, with prep lists and use-by dates stored for convenience. The system prints product details, employee information, preparation, expiration times, and nutritional labels. Prep-Pal 7 can print 60 labels per minute, elevating efficiency, health inspection scores and reducing waste, according to the company.