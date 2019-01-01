PriceAdvantage & Comdata Integration

PriceAdvantage announced a partnership and integration with Comdata that allows PriceAdvantage to utilize the Comdata SmartDESQ point-of-sale system (POS) to automatically execute price changes to retail fuel pumps and price signs. The integration allows fuel marketers to utilize the power of PriceAdvantage to easily analyze critical fuel pricing data, such as competitor prices, replacement costs and current volumes compared to targets, and then quickly determine optimized prices for each commodity. Using PriceAdvantage from any location, retailers can simultaneously execute price changes directly to the POS, pump and price signs across all fuel outlets, even across multiple POS systems at one location — then receive a price change confirmation.