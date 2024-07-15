Primera AP380 Label Applicator

Digital printing equipment manufacturer Primera Technology Inc. presents its new AP380 Label Applicator, which is designed to streamline the label application process on round or cylindrical containers. The AP380 boasts a host of features such as precision labeling, increased speeds over the company's previous offerings, a label liner rewinder and a user-friendly operation. A mechanical flag switch instead of ultrasonic sensors that must be "trained" also allows for increased reliability, according to the company. The AP380 Label Applicator can be used to complement other Primera label printing and applicator solutions and comes with a manufactured suggested retail price of $1,595.00.